Apply for Account Manager (Sales Executive) Job at BOCH – 2 Positions

Boch Systems Company Limited (BOCH) is a leading Systems Integration Company of choice. Our mission is to provide professional and quality service delivery on information and communication technology that are reliable, timely and cost effective; to our esteemed clients through our highly skilled and dedicated workforce, partners and technology, returning value to our stakeholders.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Account Manager (Sales Executive)

Slot: 2

Purpose of Role

We are looking for an Account Manager to create long-term, trusting relationships with our customers.

The Account Manager’s role is to oversee a portfolio of assigned customers, develop new business from existing clients and actively seek new sales opportunities.

Responsibilities

Serve as the lead point of contact for all customer account management matters

Build and maintain strong, long-lasting client relationships

Negotiate contracts and close agreements to maximize profits

Develop trusted advisor relationships with key accounts, customer stakeholders and executive sponsors

Ensure the timely and successful delivery of our solutions according to customer needs and objectives

Clearly communicate the progress of weekly/monthly/quarterly initiatives to internal and external stakeholders

Develop new business with existing clients and/or identify areas of improvement to meet sales quotas

Forecast and track key account metrics (e.g. monthly sales results and quarterly forecasts)

Prepare reports on account status

Collaborate with sales team to identify and grow opportunities within territory

Assist with challenging client requests or issue escalations as needed

Requirements

2-3 years Proven work experience as an Account Manager, Key Account Manager, Sales Account Manager, Junior Account Manager or related role

Solid experience with CRM software (e.g. Salesforce, Zoho CRM or HubSpot) and MS Office (particularly MS Excel)

Experience delivering client-focused solutions to customer needs

Proven ability to juggle multiple account management projects at a time, while maintaining sharp attention to detail

Excellent listening, negotiation and presentation abilities

Strong verbal and written communication skills

BA/BS degree in Business Administration, Sales or relevant field

Previous B2B sales experience is mandatory and in the IT industry is desirable

Application Closing Date

21st March, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should kindly forward their CV’s to: careers@bochsystems.net using “Account Manager Lagos” as subject of your mail. Note: This is a purely sales role NOT an Accountant role.

