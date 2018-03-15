Administrative/Marketing Manager Job at Mathills Services Limited – Apply Here

Mathills Services Limited is a consulting firm that provides a wide range of human resource solutions with a business focus. We are a dynamic organization that excels in consulting, training, and delivering results. We provide current solutions and business innovations such as outsourcing and recruitment of quality talent, business consultancy, training and business process engineering to serve small to large size private, public and non-profit organizations across diverse sectors.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Administrative/Marketing Manager

Job Description

We are looking to fill the position of an Admin/Marketing Manager. This position is responsible for supporting operations by supervising staff; plan, organize and implement administrative/marketing strategies for the entire organization.

Main Responsibilities

Follow up on letters, appointments and all other external engagements with clients

Coordinate the dispatch and delivery of products to customers

Liaising with delivery companies and ensuring the products are delivered timely and in good condition

Writing memos and letters for engaging clients and external parties

Keeping adequate and accurate records of office supplies and stock of products

Be on the constant look out to identify important events and activities in Nigeria to determine viability.

Analyse each event to determine the level of involvement of our product in the event whether as a vendor or to showcase our product

Attend all events that the company scheduled to be present if such events fall on a weekend and within working hours

Come up with ideas and suggestions for marketing the company’s product which will provide exposure for the product

Post regular and interesting updates on the product on our Instagram, Facebook and Tweeter handles. Invite people to like and follow.

Use every available means to drive awareness for the product in Nigeria and across the world

Plan and implement product competitions to create awareness for the product and brand

Use personal contacts to establish and drive sales in Schools, Clubs, Bars, Restaurants, Government, stores, Supermarkets, Resorts and every other avenue for sales growth

Generate referrals to Independent Sales Agents which will lead to sales

Organise Table Soccer competitions monthly

Monitor all correspondences from clients and be on the look-out for any complaints or problems

Requirements

Minimum OND or any relevant qualification

Relevant Years of experience

Interest in football and sports in general and passion for the game

Ability to use Computer and good writing and speaking skills

Ability to use social media platforms to engage our target audience.

Ability to navigate the Internet is critical

Strong organizational and administrative skills

Experience in selling will be essential but not the most important

A self-starter and able to take own initiative.

Applicant must be resident in Abuja

Remuneration

Monthly salary of N35,000 only

Application Closing Date

6th April, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: mathillsng@gmail.com

