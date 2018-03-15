Account Executive Job at Dalewares Limited – Apply Now
Dalewares Limited has been in operation since 1996. Equipped to supply various Branded Promotional items.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:Job Title: Account Executive
Requirements
HND in Accounting.
Proficient in use of Excel.
Female, Age below 30years.
Must be living on the mainland.
Application Closing Date
29th March, 2018.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: info@dalewares.com
(Visited 7 times, 3 visits today)
Leave a Reply