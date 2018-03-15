Account Executive Job at Dalewares Limited – Apply Now

Dalewares Limited has been in operation since 1996. Equipped to supply various Branded Promotional items.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:Job Title: Account Executive

Requirements

HND in Accounting.

Proficient in use of Excel.

Female, Age below 30years.

Must be living on the mainland.

Application Closing Date

29th March, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: info@dalewares.com

