Account Executive Job at Dalewares Limited – Apply Now

March 15, 2018   Jobs   No comments

Dalewares Limited has been in operation since 1996. Equipped to supply various Branded Promotional items.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:Job Title: Account Executive

Requirements

HND in Accounting.
Proficient in use of Excel.
Female, Age below 30years.
Must be living on the mainland.

Application Closing Date
29th March, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: info@dalewares.com

(Visited 7 times, 3 visits today)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *