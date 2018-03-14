Head, HR & Admin Job at Petronomics Limited -Apply Now

Petronomics Learning and Development has been relied upon by industry practitioners and their advisors for its building Logoof competence over the years. Given our pedigree, it is no surprise that we are trusted provider of superior intellectual resource pool that leading industry practitioners approach to bridge competency gap in the industry.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Head, HR & Admin

Job Description

Full management responsibility for all Human Resources activities and functions.

Recommendation and Administration of effective personnel policies and procedures that abide by the legal requirements and the sound practices in the Human Resource field.

Management of the development and implementation of human resource goals, aims and objectives.

Provide support and guidance to unit managers regarding personnel policies and procedures, training, disciplinary action and other sensitive employee issues.

Plans, designs, develops employees compensation and benefits programs through arranging proper and competitive salary structures.

Employee Relations managing absence, disciplinary action, grievances, sickness etc.

Measure employee satisfaction and identify areas that require improvement.

Performance Management coaching managers on performance management issues and processes.

Implementing the training and development agenda and identifying areas that need attention and improvement.

Managing Talent and Succession Planning.

Managing HR budgets

Educational Qualification and Experience

10-15 years of professional experience with at least 8-10 years of progressive and hands-on HR generalist experience

Member of CIPM/CIPD or with any other relevant professional qualification

Must be a lawyer

Must be resident in ABUJA

Core Competencies:

Superb Communication skills honed in business partnering/ advisory roles

Broad knowledge and experience in employment law, compensation, benefits administration, organizational planning and development, employee relations, safety, training and development and office administration

Strong oral and written communication skills. Superior interpersonal and coaching skills including patience and ability to work well with staff at all levels

Expertise and experience in dealing with senior and challenging individuals

Strong understanding of the Employment & Labour Laws

Previous Experience work as a Head, HR & Admin and to manage a group of companies

Proven Examples of adding value as both an individual contributor and active team member

Experience in dealing with senior and sometimes challenging individuals

Ability to build rapport quickly with key members of the executive team.

Ability to represent the Human Resource function as part of the bigger business picture

Confident directing HR and advising managers on all aspects of people management and development.

A professional and commercial approach to HR, with the ability to deliver high employee satisfaction, appropriate development and reward for individuals.

Remuneration

Salary very attractive & competitive

Application Closing Date

18th March, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: uwaifo.imafidon@thepetronomics.com (using Head, HR & Admin-Abuja). as subject and without this, the application will not be processed

