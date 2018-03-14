Graduate Call Centre Agents Job In a Reputable Company – Apply Here

A company with modern Call Centres in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja requires the services of intelligent, friendly, vibrant, charming and presentable young graduates to be engaged immediately in the position below:Job Title: Call Centre Agent

Responsibilities

Receiving in-bound calls

Resolving customers queries/complaints over the phone

Providing products information and advice to customers

Required Qualifications

University Degree

Must have completed their NYSC Programme

Not more than 30 years of age

Excellent spoken English

Good communication skills

Ability to speak one of the major languages (HAUSA, IGBO, YORUBA) will be an added advantage.

Friendly disposition, charming character and amiable personality.

Application Closing Date

21st March, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should email their CV’s with details of the class of University degree (1st, 2.1, 2.2, 3.0, pass) to be stated clearly on the CV, contact telephone numbers, scanned passport photograph attached to the application to: callexperience2018@gmail.com

