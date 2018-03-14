Graduate Call Centre Agents Job In a Reputable Company – Apply Here
A company with modern Call Centres in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja requires the services of intelligent, friendly, vibrant, charming and presentable young graduates to be engaged immediately in the position below:Job Title: Call Centre Agent
Responsibilities
Receiving in-bound calls
Resolving customers queries/complaints over the phone
Providing products information and advice to customers
Required Qualifications
University Degree
Must have completed their NYSC Programme
Not more than 30 years of age
Excellent spoken English
Good communication skills
Ability to speak one of the major languages (HAUSA, IGBO, YORUBA) will be an added advantage.
Friendly disposition, charming character and amiable personality.
Application Closing Date
21st March, 2018.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should email their CV’s with details of the class of University degree (1st, 2.1, 2.2, 3.0, pass) to be stated clearly on the CV, contact telephone numbers, scanned passport photograph attached to the application to: callexperience2018@gmail.com
