Why I Took Off My Husband’s Photos From My Instagram Page- Mercy Johnson

Mercy Johnson has explained why she removed all her husbands photos including the one they took together from her instagram page. Recall the actress carried out the act days ago which sparked rumours her marriage was in crisis. Mercy has now told TheNetng the reason she carried out the act.

“I usually delete all the pictures on my page from time to time and this time around, I didn’t just delete my husband’s pictures, I deleted photos of me and my children. In fact, my husband is in shock at the drama emanating from social media.”“We had a photo shoot and of course you know the new year swag na, so I said to delete the old pictures I had which is what I do normally, na im e backfire oooo. I will still celebrate 10 years with my sexy Odi by God’s grace and I appreciate all my fans for expressing their concern over the issue. God bless you all” She said.