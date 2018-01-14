Robbery Allegation: Mr 2kay Replies Shina Peller

Mr 2kay who was robbed at his hotel room in Eko Hotel months ago which was later linked to fellow musician, Burna Boy has said he holds no grudges against Quilox CEO, Shina Peller who in an interview with HIPTV allegedly said Mr. 2Kay wasn’t rich enough to possess the expensive things he said he lost during the robbery.

Aside from Shina Peller’s alleged comments, Nigerians have also reacted saying Mr 2kay can not own such expensive items, saying for example how did he get a wristwatch he claims he bought N9m.

2kay however replied blasting that, he had a contract with an American company and also said he has so many godfathers, saying he can own anything he desires. In a chat however with Vanguard’s Showtime, Mr. 2Kay has now reacted to Shina’s comment saying;

“I feel nothing about it because I’m blessed; everybody is entitled to their own opinion so what he said is his own opinion, I have nothing against him and I don’t care because I’m blessed by the grace of God.”

Well, I guess, it’s cool we all leave it at this.