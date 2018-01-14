MEET The Woman In Love With TETRIS & Even Plans To MARRY The Video Game

For 20 year-old Noorul Mahjabeen Hassan, who prefers to be known as Fractal Tetris Huracan, that’s Tetris, the puzzle game she’s been in a relationship with for over a year. Before now, Fractal had been in a relationship with a calculator.

Fractal started her relationship with Tetris back in September 2016, and now spends up to twelve hours a day playing it on websites, her phone, and her Gameboy.Naturally, it is an intimate relationship. Fractal says she sleeps with Tetris and enjoys a physical relationship with Tetris themed objects, including Tetris hard drives and cushions.

‘Part of the relationship is the satisfaction I get from clearing the lines and clearing them as quickly as possible,’ explains Fractal.

‘I prefer using a special site called Sprint which is clearing lines as fast as possible. My score is 49.53 seconds.

‘It started when I would play this game called Smash Run and I would hear the Tetris theme and I thought it was nice. Every time I heard it I would want to play Tetris. All I did was play this game and kept thinking I want to play Tetris.

‘I think Tetris is so beautiful, he is about perfection and he stimulates your mind. Physically I get that feeling that people in relationships get – that you know they are the right one.

I love him so much and get an immense sense of satisfaction with him. I have a strong connection with him and have invested so much in him.’

Fractal shows her devotion to Tetris with a Tetris necklace, Tetris-shaped lamps dotted around her room, Tetris T-shirts, Tetris magnets, and rare Tetris hard drive editions that friends have bought for her, which she now sleeps with.

Fractal plans to get married to Tetris once she graduates, with a commitment ceremony with friends in attendance.

‘I want to say I’m married to Tetris and have a legitimate ceremony,’ says Fractal. ‘I want everybody to be there.

‘I feel like that would be an official thing which would set it in stone and say “I love you and want to prove it to you” by making it permanent and calling myself Mrs Tetris.’