See List Of Countries Nigerian Passport Can Get You Into Visa-Free

International passport is an essential travel document that identifies you as a citizen of your country and provides some basic information about you. Depending on how powerful the passport of your country is, you may not require a visa to visit a certain number of countries.

Henley & Partners, a global leader in residence and citizenship planning which helps with immigration around the world ranks the Nigerian passport as the 89th most powerful in the world. This is shown in its Henley Passport Index.See countries you can enter visa-free with your Nigerian passport:

1. Asia

Bangladesh

Maldives

Timor-Leste

2. Africa

Benin

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

Cape Verde Islands

Chad

Comores Islands

Cote d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast)

Djibouti

Gambia

Ghana

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Kenya

Liberia

Madagascar

Mali

Mauritania

Mauritius

Mozambique

Niger

Rwanda

Senegal

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Somalia

St. Helena

Tanzania

Togo

Uganda

Oceania

Cook Islands

Fiji

Micronesia

Niue

Palau Islands

Samoa

Tuvalu

Vanuatu

Caribbean

Barbados

Dominica

Haiti

St. Kitts and Nevis

3. Middle East

Iran

Lebanon

*As compiled by Henley & Partners, individual countries reserve the right to change their immigration policy at any time.