See List Of Countries Nigerian Passport Can Get You Into Visa-Free
International passport is an essential travel document that identifies you as a citizen of your country and provides some basic information about you. Depending on how powerful the passport of your country is, you may not require a visa to visit a certain number of countries.
Henley & Partners, a global leader in residence and citizenship planning which helps with immigration around the world ranks the Nigerian passport as the 89th most powerful in the world. This is shown in its Henley Passport Index.See countries you can enter visa-free with your Nigerian passport:
1. Asia
Bangladesh
Maldives
Timor-Leste
2. Africa
Benin
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
Cape Verde Islands
Chad
Comores Islands
Cote d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast)
Djibouti
Gambia
Ghana
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Kenya
Liberia
Madagascar
Mali
Mauritania
Mauritius
Mozambique
Niger
Rwanda
Senegal
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Somalia
St. Helena
Tanzania
Togo
Uganda
Oceania
Cook Islands
Fiji
Micronesia
Niue
Palau Islands
Samoa
Tuvalu
Vanuatu
Caribbean
Barbados
Dominica
Haiti
St. Kitts and Nevis
3. Middle East
Iran
Lebanon
*As compiled by Henley & Partners, individual countries reserve the right to change their immigration policy at any time.
