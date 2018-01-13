January 13, 2018   Entertainment   No comments

“I’m Recording A New Album Already” – Wizkid Makes 2018 Revelation

Starboy General “Wizkid” is wasting no time this year at all….

Wizkid has revealed that he is currently working on a new album, now that he’s currently Lagos.

The singer made this revelation via Twitter, in response to a question asked by a fan.

The conversation between Wizkid and his fans confirmed we should be expecting a new album in 2018 from Wizzy. yay!!! 

See his Tweet below:-

Do you think an Album from Wizkid this time 2018 is going to be a Hit or Not?

Drop your comments.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *