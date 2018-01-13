“I’m Recording A New Album Already” – Wizkid Makes 2018 Revelation
Starboy General “Wizkid” is wasting no time this year at all….
Wizkid has revealed that he is currently working on a new album, now that he’s currently Lagos.
The singer made this revelation via Twitter, in response to a question asked by a fan.
The conversation between Wizkid and his fans confirmed we should be expecting a new album in 2018 from Wizzy. yay!!!
See his Tweet below:-
Do you think an Album from Wizkid this time 2018 is going to be a Hit or Not?
