I Made Half A Billion Naira From My #30BillionConcert, Davido Boasts – Could This Be True?

You Say?

Davido took to his Instagram Page today to let us know how much he made alongside his Team at his #30BillionConcert that was held at Eko Hotel & Suites on December 27th, 2017

According to his Snapchat post, the singer revealed he made about ₦500 Million Naira – Wawu!!See his post below:-

From 30billion Gang to Half A Billion Gang Davido Says He Made Half A Billion From 30Billion Concert

What do you all think about the amount he claimed he earned?

Share your opinion, we want to hear from you all.

Drop your comments below.