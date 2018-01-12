Mary J. Blige Receives A Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

American Super star singer Mary J. Blige has been having an eventful week after attending the 75th Golden Globes on Sunday.

And the singer-turned-actress was spotted all smiles as she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday which also happened to be her 47th birthday.

Mary cut a chic figure in a revealing all-black pantsuit, while stepping up to the podium to give her acceptance speech.

She was introduced on stage by long-time friend, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

Mary wore her long blonde hair half-up half-down in a mini top-knot bun, while also wearing a glamorous makeup look. She teamed her svelte-suited figure with black Christian Louboutin stiletto heels. We say big congrats to her.