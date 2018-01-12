“How I Lost N1.2billion To Fake Pastor” – Ex -Super Eagles Midfielder Reveals

Six years after former Super Eagles midfielder, Wilson Oruma was duped by an unknown pastor is reportedly said to be suffering from a mental disorder.

Oruma played alongside Super Eagles superstars, Jay-Jay Okocha and Kanu Nwankwo was one of the Nigerian football stars who acquired millions in the round leather game.

The then wealthy Wilson is financially handicapped at the moment after he was defrauded by a clergyman and some fake oil businessmen.The 41-year-old midfielder who now suffers emotional disorder retired from football in 2010.

The former Eagles star was said to have invested a whopping sum of N1.2 billion without proper consultation after retiring from football and he consequently lost the investment.

Emakpor Dibofun, his close friend disclosed to Complete Sports that the former Super Eagles star is yet to recover from the fortune he lost to fraudsters.

Dibofun said, “Wilson Oruma hasn’t really recovered from the emotional disorder which he suffered after he was duped. “He has been to several places in search of a lasting solution, but it gets worse after a bit of improvement.”

The report also stated that many of Wilson Oruma’s former teammates at the Super Eagles have been contacted, and there are plans to get him back to his old self.

Wilson Oruma starred for RC Lens, Nancy, Samsunspor, Nimes, Servette, Sochaux, Marseille and Guingamp, and Kavala FC of Greece before he retired at the age of 33 on November 26, 2010.

The one time Eagles ace also featured for Nigeria’s U-17, U-23 and the senior national team winning the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 1993, the Olympic gold in 1996 and two bronze medals at the African Cup of Nations in 2002 and 2006.

