Guy Who Bought Oprah2020.com Says He’s Willing To Sell It, But For Six Figures

Oprah Winfrey must be ready to cough out millions if she wants to own Oprah2020.com for her possible presidential run. The dude who has it wants some 6 figures before he would let it go!

TMZ got in touch with the guy who bought the domain two years ago. He says it came cheap, but he’s willing to sell it for a whole lot more — at least 6 figures.The dude says he bought the domain when he realized Donald Trump had the potential to upset Hillary Clinton. Figuring another huge celeb could run in the future, he put his money on Oprah and pounced.

While the owner of the domain says he’s yet to be contacted by anyone from Oprah’s team to buy it … he made it clear he is ready to do bsiness with them.