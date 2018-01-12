Forbes Names Jeff Bezos As World’s Richest Man Of All Time

CEO of Amazon, Jeff Bezos has been named the outright world richest man of all time according to ranking organisations, Forbes and Bloomberg.

As of Wednesday according to Bloomberg, Bezos’ net worth is valued at 107 billuon dollars while Forbes puts him at 105 billion dollars.

He tops both lists ahead of Microsoft founder, Bill Gates.Gates held the previous record of the richest man of all time when he was valued at 100 billion dollars in 1999.

Bezos’ fortune is tied to the 78.9 million shares of Amazon stock he owns, of which the shares rose by almost 57 percent in 2017.

According to an analysis by New York-based Earnest Research, Amazon accounted for 89 percent of online spending ahead of other major retailers in the five-week period starting from the first week in December.

Jeff Bezos knocked off Bill Gates from the top spot, with Gates now valued at about 92 billion dollars.

However, the Microsoft founder has reportedly given away almost 700 million Microsoft shares, worth 61.8 billion dollars at today’s value, as well as 2.9 billion of cash since 1996.

Comment in any of our posts (must be 20 words minimum) and win money. Each comment is equal #2 (two naira) Share at least our news twice a day to qualify