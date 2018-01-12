Donald Trump Blasts Obama Over London Embassy, Cancels Inauguration Visit

President of the United States, Donald Trump has launched an attack on former US President Barack Obama over the new US Embassy in London, UK.

Subsequently, Trump has cancelled his scheduled visit to London for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

According to Trump, Obama is to be blamed for striking what he called a ‘bad deal’ in leaving the former embassy and building a new one.Trump tweeted on Thursday: “Reason I cancelled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the Obama Administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for “peanuts,” only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars.”

“Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO!,” Trump further said on Twitter.

However, the official website of the US Embassy in the UK shows that the decision to move the embassy predates the start of the Obama administration in 2009 as the US Embassy & Consulates in the UK revealed in October 2008 that the embassy would be relocated for security reasons.

The new embassy in London is located on the South Bank, set back at least 100 feet (30 meters) from surrounding buildings and has an incorporated living quarters for the U.S. Marines permanently stationed inside.

The embassy which overlooks the River Thames is said to have cost about one-billion dollars and was wholly funded through the sale of other US properties in London.