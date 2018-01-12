Cattle Breeders Give Benue Government Solutions To End Killings

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, the umbrella body of cattle herders in Nigeria, has given the Benue State government conditions that will stop the killing and clashes with farmers in the state. The Secretary-General of the association, Usman Ngelzerma, listed these conditions during an interview with Punch on Monday.

According to him, the approach taken by the government was unacceptable. Therefore, there is a need for the State Government to revisit and modify the anti-grazing bill so that peace can return to the communities in the state.Ngelzerma said, “I like the Benue State governor. He is a peace-loving person but is working on wrong advice. The approach he took is wrong. You cannot change the way of life of a people like the way you turn off a light switch.”

“We don’t wish for the crisis to continue but let us give it (the law ) another look. We don’t like the killings; we will never condone the killing of people. Give the farmers their rights but consider the pastoralists too.”

The Secretary also accused the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, which supported former President Goodluck Jonathan in the build-up to the 2015 election, as being at loggerheads with the Benue State Government.