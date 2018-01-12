A Best-Dressed Profile: Stay Cool and Cozy Like Drake

We speak of people who look just as cutting on the road as they take on the red carpet. For a particular type of affluent person, luxury indicates comfort and satisfaction, and it means an outfit that fit loose, so as not to set a limit to the swag look. Clothes that seem suitable for watching, or even playing sports.

Drake loves it so much that he established his line OVO or also known as October’s Very Own as he was born on the 24th of October. The clothing line is full of fleece sweatshirts, cotton tees, and sporty coats which apparently set up so that he would have additional apparel to put on himself. So, what is Drake’s statement of comfortable style?

A Solid Hoodie Will Always Be Your Companion

Cannot choose and having a hard time thinking about a great shirt or sweater combination? Then why not put on a hoodie instead?

Continuously struggling to obtain a suit jacket to match beneath your parka? Then wear a hoodie. Merely wanting always to look excellent despite the coat or jacket? Don a hoodie every single period.

Sweatpants and Bombers Work Together Like Feelings and Drake

Just like Women’s Clothing, a bomber coat is as important as a suit inside a man’s dresser in 2016, in addition to this, people also see the blazer with sweatpants looks like an advanced and a seasoned move.

However, the combination of sweatpants and bombers are ideal for anyone who wants to look sharp, mainly if you are a famous international rapper hitting a renowned club or a person medicating a bad hangover on a lazy Sunday.

Do Not be Afraid to Represent Yourself

Drake’s label, October’s Very Own (OVO), has been supporting the man’s sweatpants obsession for a couple of years now. He has pieces for different occasions, even a set of a preppy striped for Wimbledon tennis tournament.

Be bold, and be positive, wear your fashion sense with you because trendy and famous apparel will never appear alluring if the wearer is not confident.

Commit to Your Fashion

Do you find Drake’s yellow sweatsuit a little too extreme? Some fashion enthusiasts suggest to put on yellow fleece apparel for a toned-down look.

However, in age and day when it looks like every man only desires to hit with monochromatic sweatpants, a shot of new color is a desirable change.

Cozy Feeling Works in Many Forms

Aubrey Graham’s iconic “Hotline Bling” record recognized the man swerving more impactful than ever before, particularly in one baggy Acne turtleneck.

A lot of people knows that Drake is a long time sweater fanatic, but this specific look goes to prove you can appear just as cozy and cool even when you forget or leave your hoodie inside your wardrobe.

Takeaway

Fashion is sometimes all about confidence and a subjective concept. If you do not find the current fashion trend comfortable, you can always create a look that is different from others which can sometimes be advantageous for you. In the end, being comfortable is the essence of fashion.