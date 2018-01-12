5 Interesting Ways To Make Exercise A Habit

Everyone desires to make exercise a habit but making it a reality is always the problem here. The fact remains it isn’t difficult to start a fitness routine. Anyway, these simple tips will help make exercise a habit for you.

Add motivation as needed

Motivation is very important to achieve a goal. One of such ways to do this is via rewarding yourself. So, whenever you reach your exercise goal, simply reward yourself. It will encourage you to do more.

Pair it with something you like

Think about when, where, and how your workout can best and easily fit into your daily routine. If you associate a habit with pain, you will shy away from it. But if it’s fun, you’ll look forward to doing it. Think about activities that you enjoy and how you can incorporate them into an exercise routine.

Focus on the habit

Rather than focusing on how much weight you want to lose within a designated period or how many different workout routines you hope to achieve within a time frame, focus on building this new habit. Try focusing on not missing out on your workouts in the first several weeks.

Exercise with your friend

Doing your exercises with someone or reporting to someone on a daily basis is another good way to make exercise a habit because it sort of makes you accountable, even though the benefits are actually for you to enjoy.

Start with simple exercises

When starting an exercise, always kick off with lots of energy, enthusiasm, and ambition. However, doing too much, at the beginning, can lead to burnout, which eventually leads to quitting your habit. So, start small and choose to be consistent.