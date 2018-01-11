This Couple Eat Only Three Times In A Week Because Of This Reason – Photo

A husband and wife live a ‘food-free’ diet and claim they survive by only eating vegetable broth or fruit a handful of times a week.

Akahi Ricardo, 36, and Camila Castello, 34, who live between California and Ecuador, said they have forgotten what hunger feels like and believe humans can be sustained solely by the ‘energy that exists in the universe and in themselves’.Mother-of-two Camila even practised a ‘breatharian’ pregnancy, only eating solids five times during the nine months she was carrying her first child.

‘Humans can easily be without food, as long as they are the connected to the energy that exists in all things and through breathing,’ Camila said

‘For three years, Akahi and I didn’t eat anything at all and now we only eat occasionally like if we’re in a social situation or if I simply want to taste a fruit.

‘With my first child, I practiced a Breatharian pregnancy. Hunger was a foreign sensation to me so I fully lived on light and ate nothing.

‘My blood tests during all three trimesters were impeccable and I gave birth to a healthy, baby boy.’

Camila and Akahi met in 2005 and were married three years later. Whilst travelling around South America in 2008, they discovered breatharianism through a friend.

According to DailyMail, The pair had been vegetarians for many years and switched to a raw, vegan diet and then to the ingestion of only fruits. In March of that year, after undertaking the necessary preparation, Akahi and Camila undertook the ’21 day breatharian process’.

In this process, during the first seven days nothing is consumed, except air, the next seven days some water and diluted juice, and the last seven days diluted juice and water.