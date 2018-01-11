One Corner” Dance Hits The Street Of Lagos Nigeria – Watch Video

There is a new dance in town that has taken the whole of Ghana and its music scene with a bang. The new dance craze, ‘One Corner‘, has caught up with the people of Swedru in the Central Region. The dance which stemmed from a song from a rising artist known as Patapaa drove patrons “mad” recently …

Davido sang “Banana fall on u ” and all Nigerians joined him….and people are wondering why Nigerians are suffering from “Monkey pox” …Monkey came down on us to chop the fallen banana just hope #cornerpox won’t arrive Ghana too with “One Corner” Dance Hits Nigeria (video) by …WATCH VIDEO BELOW