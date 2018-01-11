How German Police Pulled Baby Python Out Of Drunk Man’s Pants

Police in Germany pulled a baby king python from a man’s pants after noticing what they described as a ‘considerable bulge’ in his trousers.

The 19-year-old man was being arrested for drunken behaviour in the city of Darmstadt, near Frankfurt, when they made the unusual discovery.In a police statement, provided by a German website, dw.com, the police said they were called to the scene of an altercation between two men shortly before 11 p.m. local time

After detaining one of the men for drunken and aggressive behaviour, officers said they noticed a “considerable bulge” in his trousers.

The man then “shocked” those present by pulling out a 35-centimetre king python.

The snake was promptly removed from the scene and the man brought to a police cell to sober up.

It is unclear why the young man was transporting the reptile in such a sensitive area or whom it belonged to. Police said the snake may belong to one of the man’s relatives.

They have also been trying to verify whether the man’s unique transporting method contravened German animal welfare laws.