GLOBALHealthPR Partners with F/NE, South Africa’s Leading Independent Health Communications Consultancy, Enhancing Network’s Capabilities in Africa.

Largest Global Independent Healthcare Communications Network Rounds Out Market-Leading Offering across North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa

Johannesburg, 10 JANUARY 2018 – GLOBALHealthPR®, the largest independent health and science communications agency partnership worldwide, today welcomed Johannesburg-based F/NE to its rapidly expanding global network. Founded more than 18 years ago, F/NE has built an impressive reputation as the leading independent healthcare communications consultancy in South Africa, with an extended reach into Kenya, Nigeria, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

With the addition of F/NE, GLOBALHealthPR adds a strong strategic presence in South Africa and across Africa, helping to address increased client demand for deep insights and seamless execution across the diverse markets in the region. The need for and investment in healthcare services in Africa remain at an all-time high, while successful communications programs require local knowledge and an ability to work across disciplines to reach a broad range of stakeholders.

“F/NE is thrilled to add our name to GLOBALHealthPR’s roster of best-in-market healthcare communications agencies as they continue to redefine the industry’s approach to building a collaborative global network focused on client needs,” said Mandi Fine, Founder and CEO of F/NE. “Our clients will now benefit from access to the top health communications consultancies internationally, in addition to our best-in-class capabilities in South Africa and across the continent.”

Founded in 2001, the GLOBALHealthPR network delivers local, regional and global healthcare communications expertise through carefully-selected partner agencies that choose to work together based on shared values, independence and flexibility. Headquartered in New York, with regional hub offices in London and Singapore, GLOBALHealthPR uniquely combines the capabilities, power and reach of the big holding company networks with the flexibility, agility, entrepreneurial spirit and creativity of independent agencies. In doing so, the network and its agencies have become trusted partners to top global biopharmaceutical companies, medical-device manufacturers, health-technology companies, advocacy and professional associations and consumer goods companies.

“GLOBALHealthPR is incredibly excited to join forces with F/NE, a firm whose strategy-first approach to health communications aligns perfectly with our existing agency partners,” said Jonathan Wilson, President of GLOBALHealthPR. “Mandi and her team have a great reputation thanks to their unparalleled understanding of the healthcare communications needs in South Africa and their delivery of innovative, multi-disciplinary solutions to address the unique challenges clients face every day.”

Currently fewer than 50 percent of Africans have access to modern healthcare facilities, though urban development and increased wealth, coupled with greater access to mobile phones and the internet, are likely to significantly change the delivery of healthcare in the coming years.

“Healthcare communications plays a critical role in South Africa and across the African continent, helping to increase health literacy and access to care in underserved communities and highlighting incredible innovation taking place in the academic and commercial sectors,” said Tim Goddard, Executive Vice President, GLOBALHealthPR. “Similar to the Latin American and Asia Pacific regions over the last decade, we anticipate a significant boom in strategic health communications needs in Africa. We are pleased to partner with F/NE as we continue to offer our clients access to the top healthcare communications agencies around the world.”

F/NE is a niche consultancy based in Johannesburg, South Africa that is structured as a strategic hub, with highly skilled strategists who have deep institutional knowledge of healthcare. F/NE has worked as a trusted partner to large multinational healthcare clients in building companies’ brands and reputations in South Africa, Africa and many emerging markets for more than 18 years.

GLOBALHealthPR is a partnership of independently owned and operated health and science communications agencies that choose to work together based on common values. With more than 600 health-specialist communications professionals, researchers and medical advisors on staff serving more than 200 organizations globally, the agencies that make up the partnership share a belief in insights-driven strategies and a commitment to collaboration in order to provide clients the best possible counsel and execution.

GLOBALHealthPR’s presence spans more than 40 countries covering Europe, North America, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific regions.

