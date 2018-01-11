31-Year-Old Lottery Winner Celebrates In 22 Countries, Beds 150 Women In Three Years

A 31-year-old man who won an incredible £1,000,000 in 2014 has gone on spending and partying sprees, even as he confessed to having bedded a whopping 150 women in three years.

Metro reports that Matt Myles embarked on a globe-trotting trip with his brother and friends in 2014 after scooping an incredible £1,000,000 on the EuroMillions win in April that year.He splurged an eye-watering half a million pounds in 18 months, spending money on champagne, clothes and living a party lifestyle in 22 countries.

But his mother warned him of the dangers of spending all of his cash; and with fears of ending up flat broke, he turned his life around.

And now he is overjoyed to be a dad, and says that ‘life is great’ after becoming engaged to his best friend and increasing his wealth through his business.

Matt, from Hereford, met 28-year-old Stacy in August 2016 and after a whirlwind romance, jetted off on a round-the-world trip with her in April this year.

But shortly into their trip, Stacy, from Ludlow, Shropshire, fell ill, and doctors in Beijing told her she was pregnant.

Matt said, “It was good to go around with the boys to experience the world as a single lad, but this time, with the trip with Stacy, I got to see things and travel with someone I cared about.”

The trip with Stacy ended in Bali, a symbolic place, as that is where Matt started his wild bachelor life back in 2014.

He added: “That was the start and the end of my bachelor life. That was the first place I flew to when I won the money; so it was fitting to be the place to end our trip.”

Matt went on one final ‘blow out’ with friends to Las Vegas in August to see the Floyd Mayweather versus Conor McGregor boxing match. (Metro)