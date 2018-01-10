Trump Speaks On Trashing Out Oprah In 2020
President Trump has allegedly said he’s not worried about Oprah running for President in 2020, because if she does he’d kick her butt.Trump reacted Tuesday to a groundswell of interest in a Winfrey candidacy, saying he doesn’t think she’ll pull the trigger and run, but if she does he’d beat her.
Trump’s comments follow a morning where Oprah’s best friend, Gayle King, continued to fuel the rumors by saying Oprah is “intrigued” by the prospect of becoming a candidate.
