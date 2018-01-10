O.J. Simpson Finally Answers Claims That He Is Khloe Kardashian’s Real Father

O.J. Simpson has denied that he’s Khloe Kardashian ‘s real father while being asked about her pregnancy.Khloe Kardashian has always been plagued with speculation that Robert Kardashian isn’t her real father.

Instead it’s been sensationally claimed that her dad is actually Robert’s former client and Kardashian family friend O.J. Simpson.

But the disgraced NFL star has finally answered one of popular culture’s biggest rumours – when he was asked if he’ll congratulate Khloe on her pregnancy.

He told TMZ : “Well, for Bob [Kardashian], God bless his soul, yeah. I don’t know for me. I don’t think for me I have nothing to do with it.

“I would be proud … but trust me, I had nothing to do with it.”

It’s been rumoured for decades that Khloe Kardashian wasn’t fathered by Robert and in 2016, Khloe herself managed to poke fun at the endless rumours.