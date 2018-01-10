Meghan Markle Deletes Her Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter Accounts

Meghan Markle has closed her social media accounts, Kensington Palace confirmed. Markle, who spent Tuesday afternoon visiting a Brixton community radio station with fiance Prince Harry, shut down her Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts.The palace said she was “grateful to everyone who has followed her social media accounts over the years” but had closed them “as she has not used these accounts for some time”.

Markle will come under Kensington Palace after her wedding and social media postings will be made on her behalf by its communications staff.

In December 2017, the US actress had 1.9 million people following her posts on Instagram, and more than 350,000 Twitter followers.

Her Facebook page had almost 800,000 likes, according to BBC Online.