Tonto Dikeh Flaunts Her N5M Surgically Enhanced Sinful Body As She Sells Bleaching Cream Online

Movie star Tonto Dikeh has revealed that she is a brand ambassador for a beauty and skincare brand – Pels International.The beauty brand is popularly known for making skin brightening beauty products.

The mother of one shared the news on her Instagram page this morning, saying:

Many have asked, Many have doubts now it’s time to tell, YES I mantain my beautiful skin with @pelsinternationaleven after having my baby with pregnancy hormones and my skins sensitivity, with a few hyperpigmentation here and there, PELS INTERNATONAL SKINCARE, has played a major role in restoring youthfulness, glow and radiance to my skin. So my dear with my personal experience it was great the smoothness and texture of my skin with how even it is “WOW I LOVE IT” so it’s @pelsinternational all the way.. GO AND EXPERIENCE IT AND SHINE FOREVER. #brandambassador#KINGTONTO

See photos from her shoot below:

