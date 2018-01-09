Nigeria Set To Export of 20 Containers of Yam Tubers Monthly in 2018

The Technical Committee on Nigeria Yam Export Programme says it is targeting the export of about 480 tonnes of yams, equivalent to 20 containers, every month in 2018.

Prof. Simon Irtwange, the Chairman of the committee, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday that the target would be achieved if all the challenges, which yam exporters experienced in 2017, were surmounted.

Irtwange said that the U.S. had made a request for the supply of five containers monthly, which amounted to 120 tonnes of yams.“If everything works out well, the U.S. authorities say they will need about five containers every month and one container contains 24 tonnes of yams.

“We are trying to aggregate the demand from other countries; so by the time we put everything together, we should be thinking of exporting about 20 containers of yams on a monthly basis.

“We have a work plan and we have a lot of activities that we have already pencilled down.

“We are working with relevant government agencies to provide the necessary support for the programme,’’ he said.

Irtwange said that the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) had made available the Ikorodu Lighter Terminal to facilitate the packaging and movement of yams meant for export.

He said that the committee was also working with the NPA to get people who would invest in constructing yam pack houses at the terminal.

Source: DailyTrust

