How Yusuf Buhari Sneaked To Buy N112M Powerbikes From Germany Without Buhari’s Knowledge

Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s only son, Yusuf’s incident in a deadly power-bike accident, whilst racing on Tuesday, December 26,2017. Details have surfaced of how Yusuf Buhari secretly acquired the multi million naira bikes.Gistmania gathered from a reliable source that Yusuf bought the bikes after a suggestion from his friend, Bashir Gwandu for N56m ($157, 000) each. The 2 BMW power bikes were imported from Germany around June, 2017.

The two power bikes were kept secretly in Gwarinpa District, in the Bwari Local Government Area at Gwandu’s residence.

Yusuf’s three security operatives seconded from the Department of State Service (DSS) allowed Yusuf to go out at night to race with the bikes, breaking their protocol a move which infuriated the President. The agents proceeded to submit their daily reports but without mention of Yusuf’s night movements compromising their duty.

Gistmania has learnt that the 3 agents have been removed from service.

