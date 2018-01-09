Buhari and Tinubu’s APC Is a Fraud On Nigerians – Atiku Abubakar

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has described the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which he left few months ago, as a fraud.

He made the declaration in Kaduna, where one of his supporters, Miss Zainab Musa Pindar, organised a reception for him at the Arewa House to welcome him back to the PDP over the weekend.The Waziri Adamawa urged members of his new party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to spread the message of the party as the only party that can transform the nation.

Atiku, who was represented by the Chairman of Atiku Care Foundation, Ambassador Aliyu Ibn Abbas, said, “PDP still remains the only national party in Nigeria. It is the hope of the common man to be free from the fraud called the APC.”

