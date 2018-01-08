Meet The Doctor Behind Tonto Dikeh’s Cosmetic Surgery

The face behind Actress, Tonto Dikeh’s Cosmetic surgery also known as liposuction has been revealed.He is no other person than Dr Rasheed Ayobami Aranmolate, a graduate of UNILAG College of Medicine.

Recall that few weeks back Tonto Dikeh went under the knife because she had low esteem because of the way her body looked.

She had in the promo clip of her reality show set to be aired soon said;

“My body has been something that I have always been extremely ashamed of”

Dr Rasheed Ayobami Aranmolate currently works at Grandville Medical and laser clinic in Surulere and Lekki.

