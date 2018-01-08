Faryal Makhdoom Insists She’s Forgiven Amir Khan

Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom announced they were getting a divorce last year after a very public row.

But the two reconciled after the champion boxer came home from I’m A Celebrity, and Faryal has insisted she forgives him – and claimed he’s a changed man.Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Faryal said: “I have forgiven him. “We’ve both made mistakes, and I made the situation worse, making him angry when he was away.

“We’ve been together six years and married for four, and never had a dispute like that.” Amir then admitted his “almost divorce” was the reason he went into I’m A Celeb to have a break from everything.

He added: “I wanted people to see the real side of me, as so much went on with the divorce, almost.”

Faryal insisted: “He came back a changed man, he doesn’t like going out now.

“I have to force him to go out!”

The couple also revealed the real reason for their public row, claiming it was due to a lack of communication when he was in Dubai and she was in the UK.

Faryal said: “You say things when you’re angry, but we’re putting it all behind us.

“I was angry he didn’t fly back to UK with me from Dubai.”

Amir added: “I had meetings, that’s where it started, and then it was a lack of communication.

“We were speaking to each other saying it’s not going to work.

“We needed a break, but once we had that break, we sat down and sorted our issues.

“Having our little girl and knowing she was pregnant, that’s what made it harder.”

