2Face Idibia speaks on why he cancelled his #VoteNotFight protest

Nigerian R&B musician 2face Idibia does not regret his abrupt cancellation of the #VoteNotFight protest expected to hold in the year 2017.2baba who acknowledged that a lot of people were disappointed due to the quashed event which had already gained national attention revealed in an interview with the Guardian News that the stoppage was for good reasons though he did not state them in the report published on Saturday, January 6, 2018

“The protest, I had to cancel it, for very genuine reasons. Many people were disappointed and I understand why but at the same time, I don’t know if they were in my shoes at that point in time, what they would have done.

“I don’t regret nothing, I just take it that it was for a good reason and even the cancellation was for a good reason,” he said.

The year 2017, saw an intense rivalry between Nigerian celebrities which reached the attention of fans on social media.

While a majority of these clashes ranged from marital issues, artistic disagreement, others were basically problems that could have been handled in the background

According to the R&B singer, who was last year linked consistently to a beef with Blackface, a member of the defunct boy-band, Plantashun Boiz, airing one’s laundry on social media is a recipe for disaster

“Social media is like pouring petrol on fire you’re trying to quench instead of using water

“Like me, I’ve always preached one love but it doesn’t mean that if person wey dey give me beef, even if I no respond, e no mean say I go take am from the person completely.”

