Meghan Markle’s Xmas Gift To The Queen Revealed

Meghan Markle is proving a hit with her future grandma-in-law, helped by her choice of amusing Christmas presents.

Apparently the American actress’ gift to the Queen caused Her Maj to “burst out laughing” – and her pet corgis loved it too, reports Daily Star Online.In a nod to their German ancestry, the Royal family exchanged gifts at 6pm on Christmas Eve, in the white drawing room at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate.

But rather than buying serious presents (phew, that must have taken the pressure off) they each purchased cheap, jokey ones.

And Meghan’s choice, despite sounding rather cheap and tacky, allegedly went down a storm.

The Daily Star Online claims a source said that she gave the Queen a singing hamster.

That’s right, no expense was spared with this warbling rodent.

The source said: “Meghan bought a little hamster that sings with a little rope for Her Majesty.

“It was so funny, especially when the corgis tried to take hold of the toy.

“She laughed and said, ‘They can keep my dogs company!’”

