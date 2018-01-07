Lagos To London: Watch Boiler Room’s Documentary On Wizkid’s Royal Albert Hall Performance (Full Video)

From Nigeria to the world, Boiler Room followed Wizkid on his international journey to superstardom — from his hometown in Nigeria to a sold-out show at Royal Albert Hall along the way.The 16-minutes documentary showcases sections of Wizkid live performance in London, a quick interview with the Starboy and shout out to fans who made it possible to fill up the Royal Albert Hall.

The documentary involves clips from his Royal Albert Hall performance and Felabration performance as well as his interview with Boiler Room.

Directed by Ramone Anderson and video credits to: Boiler Room TV.

Watch the video below:-

