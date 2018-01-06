Recent Posts
- Drama As Parents Beat Up Head Teacher Over Pupils Poor Results [Photos]
- US Court Orders Couple To Pay Enslaved Nigerian Nanny $121,000
- Incredible! Lady Finds Another Egg Inside An Egg She Boiled For Breakfast – Photo
- Nigerian Lady Stabbed To Death By Her Boyfriend In Italy
- Bola Tinubu To Atiku: Why I Can’t Support Your 2019 Presidential Ambition
- Canada Dec Job Market Soars, Unemployment Rate Hits 41-year low
Incredible! Lady Finds Another Egg Inside An Egg She Boiled For Breakfast – Photo
A Twitter user, Sisiza has taken to twitter, to share the experience of how she found another egg inside an egg she boiled for breakfast. A lot of people were shocked about the discovery. Full post below…
(Visited 40 times, 40 visits today)