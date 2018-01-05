Serena Williams Withdraws From Australian Open

244OgeKweFoli153

Former world number one Serena Williams has withdrawn from this month’s Australian Open in Melbourne.

The 36-year-old American last week played her first match since giving birth in September.Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam winner and the reigning Australian Open champion, said: “Although I am super close, I’m not where I want to be.”

She said: “My coach and team always said ‘only go to tournaments when you are prepared to go all the way’. I can compete – but I don’t want to just compete, I want to do far better than that and to do so, I will need a little more time. The memory of last year’s Open is one that I will carry with me, and Olympia and I look forward to coming back again.”

