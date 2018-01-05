Nicki Minaj & Nas Split After Seven Months Of Dating

244OgeKweFoli153

The rapper, 35, and the hip-hop star, 44, are said to have parted ways ‘a few weeks ago’ after the strain of a long-distance relationship proved ‘too much’, with Nicki Minaj living on the west coast in Beverly Hills and Nas based in New York City.

The couple are believed to have started dating in June 2017, but sources close to the situation have told TMZ ‘the relationship ran out of steam’.An insider added: ‘They respect each other, and there won’t be any trash talking – but, on the other hand, they won’t be hanging out as friends either.’

The site also points to recent reports claiming Nicki Minaj – real name Onika Tanya Maraj – was pregnant with the couple’s child, but states there was ‘no truth’ in the rumor.

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)