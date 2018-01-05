Recent Posts
My Heart! Oritsefemi’s Wife Sends Him Birthday Note
Today is Oritsefemi’s birthday, and his wife, they tied the knot months ago, has taken to IG to sing his praises asking him to go out there and rule.
”Happy Birthday OLUWAFEMI I’m blessed to call you my husband. I’m glad I see beyond what others see. No matter the storm, you will overcome, because you are destined for greatness. Continue to show love, that’s who you are, don’t let anyone/anything change that. I’m excited about the amazing things, the Lord has in store for you. Now, go out there and rule, cos you are a leader. Happy Birthday my darling husband, Oritsefemi Majemite Ekele love you #OurBirthday #JanuaryBaby #Jan5 #MyHeart #MrO she wrote.
