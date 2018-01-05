Kim & Kanye’s New Home Now Worths $60m

244OgeKweFoli153

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have poured boatloads of cash into their Hidden Hills home over the past few years, but it was all worth it, because the house is now $20 million ABOVE water.

Sources say the couple sunk around $20 mil into renovations since they bought the property once owned by Lisa Marie Presley in 2014 for $20 mil. It’s been in a constant state of design, re-design, construction and expansion, not to mention all the landscaping until they finally moved in a few weeks ago.Now get this, Kim and Kanye had the property appraised and the estimated value is now $60 million…. Good business people? Absolutely!

