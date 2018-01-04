Wizkid To Perform At Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival

244OgeKweFoli153

The line-up for 2018’s edition of the world renowned music festival Coachella was released a few hours ago and among the artistes slated to perform at the event is the superstar ‘Starboy’ Wizkid.

Wizkid who last year started the journey of gaining more and international recognition for himself and this latest development is an indication that the world is indeed taking note. Wizkid won international awards last year and had hits songs with his “Manya” gaining millions of view within a week.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival commonly referred to as just Coachella or the Coachella Festival is an annual music and arts festival held at the “Empire Polo Club in Indio”, California.

Artistes that are to perform for this years event are international stars such as The Weeknd, Beyonce, Eminem, Cardi B, Jidenna, Migos and many other known names which Wizkid is inclusive.

The event is expected to hold two Saturdays in April 14th and 21st. Coachella is one of the largest, most famous, and most profitable music festivals in the United States and all over the world. The 2017 edition of the festival was attended by 250,000 people and grossed $114.6 million.

