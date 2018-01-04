Top 5 Money-Saving Tech Hacks For The New Year

244OgeKweFoli153

There are so many ways to save money in the New Year and one of such is via technology. This is because when it comes to our digital or tech life, it may be difficult to put a lid on your spending especially if you are a tech whiz. Since we are in the New Year, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency deems it fit to highlight some money-saving tech hacks.

Don’t assume expensive means quality

The perception that expensive means quality is a notion that needs to be changed. An overpriced gadget does not necessarily mean it is durable. This is why it is advisable to do your research before you buy any tech item.Do your research

When it’s time to buy a new tech device, there are a lot of things you have to consider. But, if you don’t do your research beforehand, you could end up with something much more expensive than you actually need or something of lower quality. Buying the right product for your needs will ensure you won’t waste money.

Buy refurbished

If you are in the market for a new laptop, phone, or any other gadget, buying refurbished is one of the cheapest ways to save some money. Refurbished products are just as good as new products. However, endeavour that you fully scrutinise it to make sure it’s up to standard.

Do not rush to buy

You do not have to buy a tech gadget as soon as it is unveiled or released. At that very time or period, it will be expensive notwithstanding if you can afford it or not. If you tarry for a while, you can buy it for a lot lesser.

Sell your old devices

When some persons buy a new device, they prefer to give it out rather than selling it. Why not sell that device for a good price and make some money off it? As such, take good care of your current gadgets so that you can sell it at a reasonable price.

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)