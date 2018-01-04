Rihanna’s Cousin Killer Arrested And Charged With Murder

244OgeKweFoli153

A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the murder of Rihanna’s 21-year-old cousin, Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne, in Barbados.

2017 did not end well for Rihanna as her cousin was murdered and the singer took to her Instagram in December to mourn her cousin, revealing that he was shot dead by unknown persons. At the time she announced the news, no information concerning the incident was given.

Rihanna in her post reported that on December 26, Alleyne was walking through a track near his home, he was approached by a man who shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene.Alleyne was rushed to the state-run Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where he eventually died.

Shawayne Dashan Williams (The killer of Rihanna’s cousin) was later arrested and has been arraigned before the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court for the murder. The date of his trial has yet to be made public.

