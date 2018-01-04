Recent Posts
- 4 Surprising Traits of a Good Investment Opportunity
- Four Interesting Techniques To Preserve Food Without Refrigeration
- Top 5 Money-Saving Tech Hacks For The New Year
- Remi Tinubu: Is Lagos Ready For A Female Governor?
- APC Reacts To Fr. Mbaka 2018 Prophecies, Says Party Not Run By Prophecies
- Wizkid To Perform At Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival
Rihanna’s Cousin Killer Arrested And Charged With Murder
A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the murder of Rihanna’s 21-year-old cousin, Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne, in Barbados.
2017 did not end well for Rihanna as her cousin was murdered and the singer took to her Instagram in December to mourn her cousin, revealing that he was shot dead by unknown persons. At the time she announced the news, no information concerning the incident was given.
Rihanna in her post reported that on December 26, Alleyne was walking through a track near his home, he was approached by a man who shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene.Alleyne was rushed to the state-run Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where he eventually died.
Shawayne Dashan Williams (The killer of Rihanna’s cousin) was later arrested and has been arraigned before the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court for the murder. The date of his trial has yet to be made public.
(Visited 14 times, 14 visits today)