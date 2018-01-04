I Will Retire As A Pastor With Big Ministry After Becoming The President – Governor Fayose

244OgeKweFoli153

Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti state, says after retiring from politics, he would become the pastor of a “very big ministry”.

He said his next target after leaving office is to become the president of the country after which he would go into full-time ministry.

Fayose said his “popularity” and “influence” would serve him in achieving his ambitions.

He said this during an interactive session with some reporters in Lagos.

“There is nobody reasonably who doesn’t know who Ayo Fayose is and the decision to me being president is spiritual and physical on the other hand because when your time comes, it will manifest,” he said.

“I am a force God has created at this time. When I retire, I’m going to become a pastor with a very big ministry.

“After being president of Nigeria, I will be a pastor who will be a major force all over the world.”

Speaking on his “ spiritual gift” the governor said he had been getting requests to prophesy about Nigeria’s future.

“Nigerians know that if I give you figures, they find it like that even my prophecies. Some of the things I said about last year came to pass. Some people have been calling me to ask for the prophecies for 2018,” he said.

