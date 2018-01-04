Hogan Lovells Boosts S/African Insurance Presence With Johannesburg Partner Hire

244OgeKweFoli153

Hogan Lovells announces today that Christine Rodrigues has joined the firm as a partner in the Johannesburg finance practice. She joins from Norton Rose Fulbright, where she has served as a Director since 2013.

Rodrigues has over 15 years of experience in insurance and is well-known in the growing African insurance sector. Her focus on insurance has led to her advising many of the region’s largest insurance businesses, most recently on the liquidation of SaXum.

Her appointment reiterates Hogan Lovells’ continued investment in, and commitment to, South Africa. She is the fourth high-profile lateral partner hire in the last eight months, following those of Sibongile Solombela, Vivien Chaplin, and Rachel Kelly last year.Commenting on the hire, Sharon Lewis, Global Head of Hogan Lovells Finance Practice Group, said:

“We are very happy to welcome Christine to the partnership and to Hogan Lovells. We see exciting potential for growth across southern Africa, particularly in the insurance sector, and Christine’s experience within the industry will add significantly to our practice.”

Christine added:

“I am excited to join Hogan Lovells and to bring my practice to its global platform. The insurance market is growing rapidly throughout the African continent and Hogan Lovells has the industry pedigree and proven willingness to invest here. This is a great opportunity to build a dedicated insurance practice that slots in perfectly with the excellent Hogan Lovells global regulatory practices. I look forward to the year ahead with great optimism.”

