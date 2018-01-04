Four Interesting Techniques To Preserve Food Without Refrigeration

244OgeKweFoli153

When you visit many homes, you will find a sizable refrigerator where all sorts of edible items are stored. Clearly, refrigeration is one of the popular ways to preserve food. This said, the need for an alternative method to preserve food may arise due to power interruption or faulty fridge. You won’t allow your food items to gather mucus or get spoilt. There are certain actions you can take to preserve the foods. Jumia Food, Nigeria’s No 1 food ordering platform shares some of the actions or techniques you can take.

Canning

Canning is a very old method of preserving that partially cooked food to kill bacteria and seals it up until you’re ready to eat it. So, next time you have excess food and you cannot refrigerate it, don’t throw it away or let it spoil, simply can it for later.Drying

Drying is considered to be the easiest and least labour-intensive way to preserve food. Since bacteria thrive in a moist environment, drying is effective for food storage because it removes all water and can be stored safely for a long period of time. You can buy a food dehydrator, use a low-temperature oven or dry it in the sun.

Smoking

Smoking is one of the best ways to preserve meat and fish. Although this technique may take time, using it will definitely make your meat and fish last longer.

Salting

Salting can be used as a preservation method for meats, fishes and vegetables. You simply coat your food with salt, and it works to prevent bacteria growth.

