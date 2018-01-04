Fans Go In On Anita Joseph After Posting A Pic Of Her Boyfriend Feeding Her

244OgeKweFoli153

Honestly, people are not having it this 2-0-1-8 o. Lol. So Anita Joseph looked for trouble when she posted the above pic, thanking her boyfriend for feeding her, saying she sometimes forget to eat when she is busy. One angry fan who thinks she’s fat said, how come you forget to eat and you are this fat, and others took it from there. And again it was a ghen ghen! Continue…

officialwest77 How can you forget to eat because you are too busy. Look for something else and say this 2018 please. I thought you also said your boyfriend doesn’t like make up. What is that you are wearing. Madam talk of marriage and family and kids or even fiancé not boyfriend in this 2018 @anitajoseph8jennychikeHe looks like Davido oo

georgeemmanuel1 That guy is not happy girl lo

gongoasoo Wetin Anita won use Davido do? Abeg Anita that dude in that pix is dame cool…make this year no pass una ooo.. alubarika follow you!!

castlberry Linus mbachu, Lazarus, lie lie. U for get to eat. Abeg shit make I faint.

amazazzy How come U r dis fat when U forget to eat naa.

lullu_richards With a body like yours…… Lie lie

djornnnb I doubt YOU forget to eat if you know what I mean

chy2posh Tell this guy to do DNA test Biko @davidoofficial

gold_k.lunes i had to look very well and read comments before saying it was Davido

oparasylviaa Na so una dey lie say una dey forget to eat..

richy.dre125 Who cares if you forget to eat …lie lie

iamchymonie U nor even trust the guy self,why d support of ur hand again

deliainnoma Yes ooo. Love this look

chinonsoadieze Wow

princess_enkay Is this not Davido?

djmorbbabaSugar OBO

girlgang1313Obo Ko… U wish

