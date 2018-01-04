D’banj Bags Chieftaincy Title In Obowo, Imo, Rocks Igbo Attire – Photo

Recent Posts
Nigerian singer D’banj dressed in Igbo attire as he becomes Ezi Enyi Ka Nwanne of Amuzi, Obowo, Imo State under the auspices of his friend and business partner, Mr. Damian Ifeanyi Okoroafor.See photos below
