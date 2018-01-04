D’banj Bags Chieftaincy Title In Obowo, Imo, Rocks Igbo Attire – Photo

January 04, 2018   244OgeKweFoli153   No comments

Nigerian singer D’banj dressed in Igbo attire as he becomes Ezi Enyi Ka Nwanne of Amuzi, Obowo, Imo State under the auspices of his friend and business partner, Mr. Damian Ifeanyi Okoroafor.See photos below

(Visited 10 times, 2 visits today)
Posted in: Entertainment