APC Reacts To Fr. Mbaka 2018 Prophecies, Says Party Not Run By Prophecies

APC says party acts on critical decisions not prophecies.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the party is not bound by anyone’s prophecies regarding the 2019 presidential election.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi said this in reaction to Rev. Fr. Mbaka’s prophecy warning President Muhammadu Buhari not to re-contest in 2019.

Fr. Mbaka in his 2018 prophecies said Buhari would be totally disgraced if he seeks re-election in 2019.However, Abdullahi said anyone who feels the prophecies are true was free to believe, adding that the party will act on only what is right politically, not prophecies.

“We cannot run a political party by prophecy. Prophecy is a matter of personal conviction or personal belief.

“The party cannot act based on any kinds of prophecies because we are not operating on that. We only act based on what is politically correct. People are free to believe such prophecies but our party will not act or take critical decisions based on prophecies”, he said.

